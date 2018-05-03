Owners call for change after valley dog park attack

Dog owners were questioning safety, after a Pomeranian was mauled while playing in a valley dog park. (FOX5)

Dog parks are specifically designed for dogs to run freely, but some dog owners were questioning safety, after a Pomeranian was mauled while playing in a valley dog park.

Dog owner Robert Jones said normally, Dog Fancier’s Park is a pup’s paradise, but last month he said it was a nightmare.

“Her dog was attacked by a large dog and it ripped his back leg off,” Jones said.

The injured dog was a Pomeranian named ‘Bingo,’ who belongs to Jones’ friend. He said the attacking dog and its owner fled in a car that a witness was able to photograph.

“We would like to get him off the street ... make sure this attack doesn’t happen to other dogs," Jones said.

That’s why Jones said he was fighting for change at Dog Fancier’s Park in east Las Vegas. He said he believes if small dogs had their own separate section at the park, the incident wouldn’t have happened.

“The biggest issue with big dogs is not necessarily that they’re going to attack ... it’s that they’ll step on small dogs.”

The dog park was sectioned off in five areas but they were open to all dogs as long as the area isn’t reserved. Among the five areas is a smaller section that is known to dog owners who frequent Dog Fancier’s Park as the unofficial small dog section, however it’s been closed off for about three months for re-seeding.

“It was common courtesy,” Jones said. “When you get certain people, they’d come in with their dog and said there is no sign.”

After the small dog section closed, Jones said he asked Parks and Rec if they could put up a temporary fence in one of the larger dog sections, but that never happened.

Clark county officials said they have several other parks nearby that do have sections for small dogs, but Dog Fancier’s Park is different. Officials said that Dog Fancier’s Park is the only dog park where patrons can pay money to reserve the park, which is part of the reason there are no plan to restrict any part of the part for particular dogs.

“So now you’re putting people that are 60, 70, 80 years old, in their cars ... to drive seven miles for their dog to just walk and play.”

Jones said he hopes strength in numbers will change that and is looking to rally more dog owners behind him.

“Everybody says their dog is gentle ... until it’s not.”

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.