Police say man in suit pointed guns, holed up in southwest valley apartment

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police were responding to a man holed up in an apartment in the southwest valley on Wednesday night.

Lt. Baker of Metro police said about 7 p.m., a white man in his 50s, wearing a business suit and "hang badge," was reportedly pointing guns at people in an apartment complex on the 9900 block of West Katie, near Twain Avenue and Hualapai Way.

The man ignored police commands and went into an apartment.

Officers were attempting to make contact with him and ask the public to avoid the area.

