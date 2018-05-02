Henderson Police catch homicide suspect 2 weeks after body found

Henderson Police arrested Edward Johnson Tuesday in connection to an April homicide, the department said.

Edward Johnson, 22, was arrested Tuesday at around 8:15 a.m. after police responded to calls of a suspicious person breaking into vehicles.

Cooperative efforts of the Henderson Police Department and the Criminal Apprehension Team Identified Johnson as the suspect in a homicide of a man whose body was found April 17.

The body was found in a mobile home community on the 1800 block of Ward Drive. Police found the man's body inside a recreational vehicle and investigated the case as a homicide.

“This case exemplifies our officer’s dedication to the residents of the City of Henderson and our commitment to work with local law enforcement agencies to bring a swift conclusion to such a violent crime,” Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson said.

Johnson was held at the Henderson Detention Center on charges of open murder, attempted grand larceny, attempting to buy/possess/receive stolen property and unlawful possession of a bludgeoning device.

"The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) is a Federal Bureau of Investigation led, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments."

This was the third homicide investigated in Henderson in 2018.

