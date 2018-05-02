PHOTOS: Lee Brice surprises 1 October survivors with performance - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PHOTOS: Lee Brice surprises 1 October survivors with performance

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
(Gai Phanalasy /FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It's been seven months and still the wounds remain deep. Survivors of 1 October, first responders and victims' families continue to look for ways to heal after the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Weeks ago, the Academy of Country Music returned to Las Vegas. As part of a special FOX5 Surprise Squad, musician Lee Brice held a performance for the group. Brice said he wanted nothing more than to be here for those still hurting.

