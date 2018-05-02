Survivors of 1 October react to newly released Metro video, information

Police are seen in body camera footage released by Metro showing the events of 1 October. (LVMPD)

Survivors of 1 October were reacting to the newly released video and information. While some said they absolutely will not watch the videos, others were eager to get some answers.

“Physically I’m fine, mentally, I can't get over it,” William King said.

At the Route 91 Harvest Festival, King was shot in the back. While he’s doing well in physical therapy, he said he still has flashbacks of 1 October.

“This is one of the only massacres that has no answers – nothing – nothing to this,” King said.

For months, King was fixated on getting those answers.

“It’s sad because I catch myself at one point searching the web constantly then I just had to tell myself, ‘Stop. Just stop.’” He said.

So seven months later, King said he was relieved Metro released body camera video.

“It’s like being in the desert and needing water,” King said. “I run to it. When I knew there was news coming out... I really thirst for information. and I think that all comes with, we all want some answers.”

King works as a bellman at Delano. He watched the first videos of the shooter released by MGM.

“Who would have known? Those coworkers of mine were just trying to give good service,” he said.

He admitted while it was hard to watch, living with so many questions had been just as tough.

“I'm ready. It's reality,” he said. “If it can make me more comfortable, I'm all for it.”

During the press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave the public a warning.

“We believe the release of this graphic footage will further traumatize a wounded community,” he said. “If you are a survivor or family who lost a loved one, you should know the video from this concert is disturbing and graphic.”

King said it’s worth the risk if these videos can finally bring him some peace of mind.

“Whether it's going to trigger something or make me emotional, it's fine. I'm okay with that,” King said.

King watched the first video released. He said it was frustrating and left him with even more questions.

Another survivor, Li’Shey Johnson said she was not ready to watch the videos. She visited the festival grounds for the first time after seven months.

At the Resiliency Center, therapists and volunteers released their own video after Metro’s announcement.

They said if anyone needs help after watching Metro’s videos, they are available as a resource. The Resiliency Center can be reached by phone at 702-455-2433.

