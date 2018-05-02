Las Vegas Metro police release 1 October body camera footage

Investigators are looking into whether gunman Stephen Paddock scoped out bigger music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago — and perhaps Boston's Fenway Park — before setting up his perch in a casino hotel and raining deadly fire on country music fans.

Investigators are looking into whether gunman Stephen Paddock scoped out bigger music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago — and perhaps Boston's Fenway Park — before setting up his perch in a casino hotel and raining deadly fire on country music fans.

Gunman Stephen Paddock rented rooms overlooking two other music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago, authorities said. (Photo courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Gunman Stephen Paddock rented rooms overlooking two other music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago, authorities said. (Photo courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock tried to buy tracer ammunition at a gun show in the Phoenix area in recent weeks, a law enforcement official said.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock tried to buy tracer ammunition at a gun show in the Phoenix area in recent weeks, a law enforcement official said.

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center wants anyone who was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during the mass shooting to fill out a form online, so staff can follow-up with additional resources.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center wants anyone who was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during the mass shooting to fill out a form online, so staff can follow-up with additional resources.

MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police released body camera footage Wednesday from two officers who helped clear the room used by 1 October shooter Stephen Paddock.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announced during a press conference Tuesday that the department would begin to release records related to the shooting on a regular "rolling" basis. A lawsuit by media prompted the release of the videos.

The videos released are from officer body cameras of police arriving on the scene, making their way to the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, where the shooter was found dead. Some video contains graphic content.

27 minutes into the 3rd video from Sgt. Bitsko's body camera



"Hey. Do you guys see anything in here that would indicate two guys?"



"I see a guy switching guns. Not reloading. Switching guns but not reloading."



After that they find Paddock's notes + Marilou Danley's player card — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 3, 2018

For at least the first half hour, the footage shows Sgt. Joshua Bitsko and Officer David Newton working their way up to the 32nd floor. They methodically swept and cleared the 28th floor, 29th floor, 30th floor, and 31st floor.

"I couldn't believe it. I was literally in shock," said Brian Claypool, a 1 October survivor and attorney representing victims. "I'm saying to myself the shooter, Paddock, is on the 32nd floor! He's in room 32-125, so why are the police officers on the 29th floor? Why are they on the 31st floor?"

The body camera videos do not include a time stamp, which is inconsistent with previous body camera videos released in October. When asked for an explanation, a spokesperson for the department Officer Larry Hadfield said Metro had "absolutely no comment."

" Seven months after the worst shooting in the history of the United States, and we still don't have an accurate credible timeline," Claypool said.

I sent this email + attachment to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department today, but within a few minutes I was told that there would be "absolutely" no comment... and that Metro believes it has provided everything that the lawsuit and NV Supreme Court requires. pic.twitter.com/QF95vB5f6c — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 3, 2018

Lawyers for the police department said late Tuesday that the first officer to enter the hotel room, Levi Hancock, didn't activate his body camera. The disclosure raised concerns regarding whether officers followed department policy during the response to the mass shooting.

Similarly, video from Officer Newton's body camera cuts off prior to the team entering Paddock's hotel room. Sgt. Bitsko was recording. As officers breach the second door within Paddock's room, the body camera picked up audio of an accidental discharge by Officer O'Donnell.

29 minutes into the 3rd video from Sgt. Bitsko's body camera... another officer says



"I didn't remember to turn my God damn camera on."



This may be SWAT Officer Levi Hancock or Officer David Newton. Or someone else.



Sgt. Bitsko replies,



"Mine was on. It got everything." — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 3, 2018

Authorities said Paddock opened fire from a Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

28 minutes into the 3rd video from Sgt. Bitsko's body camera.



"I'm really thinking this was just a one guy thing."



"What about all the other calls? Is that just people panicking?"#1October — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 3, 2018

RELATED:

Additional records on the shooting investigation including 911 recordings, additional video, evidence logs, and interviews are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press Contributed to this report.