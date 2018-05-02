Union: Caesars rejects 'Do Not Disturb' sign policy change

The union representing thousands of housekeepers in Las Vegas says Caesars Entertainment has rejected a proposal to include language in a new contract to protect workers if a "Do Not Disturb" sign has been hanging on a doorknob more than 24 hours.

"The guests have a really big protection," Culinary Workers Union, Local 226 secretary-treasurer Geoconda Arguello Kline said.

The Culinary Union on Wednesday said under its proposal, security would open a room "for entry and service" if a guest refuses housekeeping for more than 24 hours.

Caesars employees represented by the union say they don't feel safe entering rooms that have had the sign on for extended periods.

The union is negotiating contracts for thousands of Caesars employees.

Caesars previously announced security would begin checking rooms every 24 hours, even if the sign is hanging on the doorknob. It didn't immediately return a request for comment. A union member said the company has not implemented the 24-hour rule and at times waits days to check a room.

"This has been a serious issue on the table. Its the safety of the people we're talking about," Arguello Kline said.

