Sprouts Farmers Market hiring more than 140 employees in North Las Vegas

Sprouts Farmers Market needs to fill more than 140 employment positions for its new location in North Las Vegas.

Available positions include full and part-time career opportunities in various departments including managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator. A media release said the store, located at 6150 North Decatur Boulevard, is expected to open its doors on Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. This is the sixth Sprouts Market in the Las Vegas area.

Sprouts Market offers employees numerous benefits including competitive pay, discounts on products and the opportunity to advance their careers within the company.

Interested applicants should visit Sprouts' career website to apply for available employment positions.

