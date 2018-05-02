Drone racers fly in Adventuredome in high-stakes race

Circus Circus Hotel and Casino will be even extra “circus” on Wednesday night as 12 professional drone racers compete inside the Adventuredome.

The unique backdrop and obstacle course is one of seven stops on the Drone Racing League’s professional race circuit leading up to the world championship finale in Saudi Arabia come September.

At 90 miles per hour, the drones will be spiraling through the loops of the Adventuredome’s roller coaster, nose-diving down the 120-foot drop and weaving in and out of the floating pirate ship.

“Circus Circus and The Adventuredome are excited to team up with the Drone Racing League to be part of their 2018 DRL Allianz World Championship circuit,” said Tom Nolan, vice president of The Adventuredome Operations. “The Adventuredome is an ideal venue for this type of event as it provides a unique landscape of obstacles that will test the drone pilots’ skills as they race up, down and around our five-acre amusement park,” he added.

In order to earn a spot in the world championship finale, the drone racers must win one of the races in the circuit. They will be seated a special area during the race wearing headgear. The drones are all equipped with cameras so the pilots can see where they’re flying.

