Burglars target home of 1 October survivors

A valley couple who survived the Las Vegas shooting, then gave birth to a healthy baby boy two days later, said their home was burglarized Sunday.

“It’s been a rough seven months. We’ve had some bad luck,” Markie Coffer said.

While grateful for their survival and the new addition to their family, the couple said they have had their fair share of obstacles in the months after the attack.

Coffer said the couple’s home near El Capitan and Blue Diamond was burglarized. The suspect or suspects took a safe with about $7,000 in cash and a hand gun inside.

Coffer, Matheson, and their four children were at their engagement party at the time.

“We were over there setting up for the party. The kids had a bounce house, we were gone almost the whole day,” Coffer said.

Matheson said the family did not get home until 10:30 p.m.

“Our garage door was open and the back door was kicked in,” Matheson said.

Matheson said the downstairs area appeared to look untouched.

“I went upstairs and the computers were there. Then I went into the bedroom, ran into the closet, and that’s when I noticed my safe was gone. My weapon was also taken," Matheson said.

The couple filed a report with Metro police and said the suspect or suspects likely knew the code to open the garage door then forced their way through the back door.

Metro Police did not have any updates on the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

A friend of the couple created a GoFundMe account to help recoup some of the losses. To donate, click here.

