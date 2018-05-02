Man killed in rollover crash in the south Las Vegas Valley, police say

LVMPD officers investigate the scene of a fatal rollover crash on May 1, 2018 (Luis Marquez / FOX5).

Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash in the south valley on Tuesday night.

A pickup truck was traveling southbound on Bermuda Road about 9:49 p.m., Lt. David Gordon said, when it went off the road into a desert area south of Windmill Lane. The truck rolled over and the 45-year-old man driving was thrown from the vehicle. He died on the scene, Gordon said.

Road closures were expected for several hours, as Bermuda Road and Shelbourne Avenue were shut down while police investigated.

This is the 39th traffic related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.

