Big hockey games mean big profits for Las Vegas businesses

Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights watch the team practice at City National Arena (FOX5)

With a Golden Knights flag hung over the door and a Stanley Cup Playoff poster on the wall, it's not hard to see Born and Raised bar is a Golden Knights bar.

The bar is partners with the team, and on game days gets wall-to-wall crowds.

"People are getting here an hour early to claim their seats," General Manager Ben Burkhalter said. "It's like Super Bowl feeling in here every game!"

And Born and Raised isn't the only bar reaping the benefits of the Golden Knights on-the-ice success. From sports bars to merchandise shops to restaurants, it seems like every kind of business is trying to cash in on the team's unprecedented success.

"It's been a huge impact, a great impact," Burkhalter said, noting that the Golden Knights actually warned him about how insane playoff hockey can be.

"They said, 'Get ready for playoff hockey we've never seen it, we've never experienced it here,' and they weren't joking," Burkhalter said.

