Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near UNLV

A man was shot and killed near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street Friday night, Metro Police said. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

Police arrested a man for shooting and killing another man near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street on Friday, April 20, Metro Police said.

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street.

Mark Salazar, 47, was found in an alley with a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Clark County Coroner and police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found an empty cell phone case in his possession. Police said they believed the shooter may have taken Salazar's phone.

During the investigation, police found a surveillance camera in a nearby building. The property manager said an unknown person had been squatting in the laundry room. She later admitted, it was her son, Gonzalo Rivera. In that laundry room, police found paperwork with Rivera's name on them. Investigators also found blood in the room, according to an arrest report.

In the surveillance video, Rivera was seen "hurriedly moving through the alley carrying a trash bag towards a dumpster, and putting unknown items into a dumpster," police said.

Rivera's brother later admitted he was there during the shooting that "happened quickly after an argument ensued." Rivera's brother said Rivera did not plan to shoot Salazar. The brother said he did help clean up the scene before he called 911, according to Rivera's arrest report.

Gonzalo Rivera agreed to speak with detectives, denied being involved in Salazar's death, and claimed someone else pulled the trigger. He later admitted to cleaning up the scene, taking Salazar's phone and carrying a blood-soaked shirt to his car before leaving the area. He was arrested on April 25 for murder with a deadly weapon.

Metro said anyone with information on the case should contact them at 702-828-3521.

