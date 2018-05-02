Rain storms pass through Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley saw a cool down on May 1 when rain storms passed through the valley. Rain was expected Wednesday with cooler temperatures to follow through the week before another heat up.
On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the photos.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.