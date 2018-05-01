Copperfield audience member who claimed injury testifies in Las Vegas courtroom

The British tourist who said he suffered a brain injury after falling during a David Copperfield illusion was back on the stand at the Clark County Regional Justice Center.

The British tourist who said he suffered a brain injury after falling during a David Copperfield illusion was back on the stand at the Clark County Regional Justice Center. Gavin Cox told a Nevada jury he was excited to take part in Copperfield’s vanishing act at, until he slipped, pointing to dust and uneven pavement as part of the problem.

“I’d gone from being excited to terrified,” Cox said.

The incident happened during the Las Vegas show in 2013 and said he was asked to run around a corner as part of the act when his feet slipped from under him.

“Everybody just took off ‘Hell for Leather,’ I followed them as fast as I could," Cox said. “It’s 'run for your life.' He didn’t say that, but that’s sort of the urgency we felt.”

Gavin Cox testified Tuesday that he felt "searing" pain when he fell heavily on his right side.

Cox says he didn't remember getting up to help finish the illusion that appeared to make 13 people disappear from onstage and reappear at the back of the theater for the show finale.

Cox said he met Copperfield before receiving medical treatment for shoulder and other injuries.

[RELATED: Copperfield civil trial continues with witness testimony]

[RELATED: Civil trial against David Copperfield and MGM underway]

[RELATED: Las Vegas illusionist David Copperfield in court for 2013 lawsuit]

[RELATED: David Copperfield testifies to jury that he takes safety precautions]

The 57-year-old United Kingdom citizen from Kent and his wife are suing for negligence and damages.

Cox claimed there has been more than $400,000 in medical expenses from lasting brain and body injuries.

Defense asks Cox if he felt like he could stop running, Cox says no he didn’t feel like that was an option. pic.twitter.com/EfFPD9gQtN — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) May 1, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.