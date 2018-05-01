Officers say suspect in Henderson hostage situation was wanted for 10 years

Authorities were on scene of a hostage situation in Henderson on May 1. (@jayinvegas/Twitter)

Henderson Police said several agencies responded to a barricade and hostage situation Tuesday near the Galleria Mall.

Police said U.S. Marshals were performing a service warrant at The Croix Townhomes on the 700 block of Mira Montana Street.

Officers found an armed man with a hostage inside, so SWAT officers responded to the scene. Police shut down several streets in the area during the investigation and told people to avoid the area.

David Nguyen, 30, a fugitive wanted in Arizona by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. A warrant was issued charging Nguyen with armed robbery, aggravated armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics and paraphernalia and fleeing. Nguyen had been on the run for over 10 years, the U.S. Marshals office said.

Authorities were informed that Nguyen had possibly fled to Henderson.

At 5:57 p.m. Henderson police said the "suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident." Neither the hostage, suspect nor officers were injured.

He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center pending his extradition back to Arizona, the Marshals office said.

District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated, “This prompt and successful investigation is another example of how effective the combined resources of participating task force agencies can be in making our community a safer place. We appreciate the continued effort, dedication, and hard work by all our law enforcement partners with quickly removing felons from our community and bringing them to justice.”

"The Nevada Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (NV FIST) is a permanent task force that brings together the resources and expertise of state, local, and federal agencies in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives. Nevada FIST is led by the U.S. Marshals and is comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals and law enforcement officers from the Henderson Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Gaming and Control Board, Enforcement Division, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service."

