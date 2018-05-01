Man injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the incident at 1:10 p.m. on 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road. 

According to Officer Larry Hadfield, of Las Vegas Metro police, a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.