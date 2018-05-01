Man injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:10 p.m. on 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

According to Officer Larry Hadfield, of Las Vegas Metro police, a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.