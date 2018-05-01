Las Vegas Metro police to begin releasing 1 October records

Las Vegas Metro police said they will begin to release records related to the 1 October investigation starting Wednesday.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a press conference Tuesday that the department will release documents to comply with a court order. The Nevada Supreme Court denied a motion to stay the release of records related to the shooting.

Videos from two officers, who had their body cameras on when they entered the suspect's hotel room, will be released first, Lombardo said. The release of additional videos, 911 records, and documents will be provided on a regular, “rolling” basis.

Lombardo cautioned on making conclusions on a single release. He said the facts on the initial information provided to the public has not changed. The department will release a comprehensive report in the future. The report will have additional details on the content that was ordered to be released.

[RELATED: Full documents: 22 police search warrants unsealed from 1 October]

He expected more documents to be released in the next two weeks. The department said they are working on a method to distribute the content.

Lombardo said there are reasons why the department couldn’t release the records before. He cited the ongoing investigation, manpower, concerns over the victims and their families and the cost. Adding, it will cost the department and public “several hundred thousand dollars in manpower, time and equipment.

“At no point was the LVMPD trying to be uncooperative with the media or the public,” Lombardo said.

Metro employees have been pulled from other assignments and will have to relive the incidents from 1 October, Lombardo said. The work from other departments will be "slowed."

“We as a department are trying to complete the investigation and heal as a community,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo said they are operating in the same manner as in the past, by releasing important facts and making sure the public is not in danger.

“I want the community to know the release of the videos, 911, and documents will have a significant impact on the victims of this tragedy, Lombardo said. “We believe the release of the graphic footage will further traumatize a wounded community, for that we apologize.”

Lombardo said victims and family members should know the video from the concert is disturbing and graphic.

“We have always tried to protect the victims,” Lombardo said. Adding, the department wanted to avoid further victimization.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center remains open, Lombardo said as a reminder. The center offers counseling and other resources for victims and their families.

[RELATED: Las Vegas Victims' Fund exceeding $31.4 million to be distributed]

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.