Clark County coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on April 25.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 62-year-old Glen Bradley died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Las Vegas Metro police said Bradley was crossing eastbound Charleston Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 1999 Chrysler LHS.

Bradley was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene of the crash and left his vehicle about two miles away, where police later found it.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

