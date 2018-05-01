Nevada ranked third most fun state to visit in America

The personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked Nevada as the third most fun state to visit in its 2018 report.

To rank each state, WalletHub compared cost-effective options for entertainment, as well as a state’s variety of entertainment.

When cross-referenced with other states, Nevada ranked first in casinos per capita and third for arts, entertainment, and recreational spots.

The Silver State also placed eighth in performing arts theaters per capita, twenty-fifth in access to national parks and thirtieth in amusement parks per capita.

California came in first place as the most fun state to visit.

New York was placed second.

West Virginia placed last.

