Man killed in rollover crash near 215 and Losee

Scene from the rollover crash one Losee Road and the IR215. (Photo: NHP)

Nevada Highway Patrol said speed and weather conditions played a role in a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash at 5:19 a.m. near Interstate 215 and Losee Road.

According to Trooper Travis Smaka, of NHP, a White Chevrolet Silverado went off the roadway and rolled over. A 47-year-old man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said.

Smaka said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

NHP's Fatal team is investigating the crash.

Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

Further details were not immediately released.

