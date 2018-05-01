Man killed in rollover crash near 215 and Losee - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in rollover crash near 215 and Losee

Scene from the rollover crash one Losee Road and the IR215. (Photo: NHP) Scene from the rollover crash one Losee Road and the IR215. (Photo: NHP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said speed and weather conditions played a role in a deadly crash Tuesday morning. 

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash at 5:19 a.m. near Interstate 215 and Losee Road. 

According to Trooper Travis Smaka, of NHP, a White Chevrolet Silverado went off the roadway and rolled over. A 47-year-old man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said. 

Smaka said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

NHP's Fatal team is investigating the crash. 

Motorists were urged to use alternate routes. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

