Scorpions, Roundabouts: Thousands suggest new names for Las Vegas 51s

The Las Vegas Roundabouts? That is what one person suggested as the new name for the valley's minor league baseball team.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas 51s announced plans to rebrand the team, and encouraged fans to submit their ideas for a new team name. The window for submissions closed Monday evening, and the team said it received thousands of suggestions.

"It's better than getting no suggestions!" The 51s Media Relations Director Jim Gemma said with a laugh.

Among the most popular ideas: Scorpions, Red Rocks and Lizards. Some played off of Las Vegas' one-of-a-kind history, like the Mobsters or the Rat Pack.

Gemma said several of the ideas played off of Nevada's Silver State nickname: The Silver Knights, The Silver Stars and The Silver Kings, which is the English translation of "Los Reyes de Plata," a nickname the team already uses frequently.

Then there were the more unique names, like the Roundabouts, since the new stadium will be on South Pavilion Center Drive, which boasts two of the traffic patterns. The Ichthyosaurs was submitted as well, playing off of Nevada's state fossil.

The least creative submissions go to the Golden Knights and the Aces, names already taken by two valley sports teams.

"I know one thing we will definitely not be the Golden Knights, that's for sure," Gemma said.

Now that public submissions are closed, team executives will work with Minor League Baseball to bring the number of ideas to five, and the execs will decide from there. The team expects to announce its new name in November.

