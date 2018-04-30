Crash injures two drivers at Flamingo and Tenaya - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crash injures two drivers at Flamingo and Tenaya

Posted: Updated:
(FOX5) (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two people were hurt in a crash at Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way Monday, according to Metro Police. 

One vehicle drove into a wall in the area. Two drivers were hospitalized, police said. Alcohol was "thought to be involved."

Police were called to the scene at 1:16 p.m. and investigated whether a third vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.