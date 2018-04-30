Mariah Carey returning to Vegas with new residency - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mariah Carey returning to Vegas with new residency

LAS VEGAS -

Mariah Carey has announced she will be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her new residency, The Butterfly Returns.

After a 6 month hiatus, Carey is returning to the Vegas stage. Her previous residency, Mariah #1 to Infinity, ran for two years at The Colosseum.

Carey new show will spotlight a more intimate performance on The Colosseum’s stage, showcasing her world-famous vocals with an all-new show that highlights her extensive catalogue of music.

Carey, remains the best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold. This year, her album "Butterfly" celebrated its 20th anniversary. 

Below are the scheduled performances for The Butterfly Returns.

July 2018: 5, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15

Aug. 2018: 31

Sept. 2018: 1, 2, 5, 9, 10

General ticket prices begin at $55, plus applicable tax and fees, and Meet & Greets will also be available. Tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

