Police: Woman suspected of killing 3 Valley teens intended to flee country

A woman suspected of killing three Las Vegas teens in a fiery DUI crash in California was arrested Sunday after police discovered she may have been trying to leave the country.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, Bani Duarte, 27, was arrested Sunday at 1 p.m. in the city of Downey. She was arrested on a $5 million warrant without incident.

"They let her out of jail it's infuriating," Rhonda Hawley said. Hawley's daughter Brooke died in the crash. "They did the right thing and got her back in jail. It's a long process."

On March 29 at 1:08 a.m., police responded to the deadly collision in Huntington Beach. Arriving officers found a vehicle on fire at the intersection and firefighters extinguishing it. Three Las Vegas teens, identified as Brooke Hawley, Dylan Mack, and AJ Rossi, were found dead at the scene. A fourth teen, identified as Alexis Vargas, was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash. Vargas was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The initial investigation revealed, Duarte was the driver who caused the collision. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She posted bond and was ultimately released.

Police said as the investigation continued, investigators received information that she was possibly intending to flee the country to avoid prosecution.

"A lot of people don't want to pay for what they do wrong. We want her to go to prison," Brooke's dad Aaron Hawley said.

The Orange County United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office assisted Huntington Beach police with monitoring the situation, the department said.

She was booked into the Huntington Beach City Jail on murder and felony DUI charges, police said. On Monday, Duarte pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of murder as well as driving under the influence, City News Service reported. Her bail was set at $4 million.

While the Hawleys wait for justice, they created a scholarship to preserve Brooke's memory.

"She was going to get use of someone's scholarship so we'll do that for other people."

As of Monday, the Go Fund Me campaign set up by the Hawleys has raised more than $28,000.

