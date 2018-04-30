Valley student taken into custody for threats on social media

A Las Vegas student was taken into police custody Sunday for making the threats on social media, according to school officials.

At least five posts to Instagram terrified valley parents and students last weekend. Parents said an eighth-grader posted, "Prepare for school on Monday", and "I'm going to murder you," among other things.

Pinecrest Academy St. Rose staff said they were made aware of the threats and immediately contacted Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

"Psychiatric help. I think he needs inpatient psychiatric care," Lierin Gorsky said. Gorsky has three kids at Pinecrest's St. Rose campus, a 13-year-old, a second-grader, and kindergartner.

"My daughter is 13 and we got the screenshots of it [Sunday]. My daughter was freaking out," Gorsky said,

Shortly after the posts began circulating online, Pinecrest Academy sent out an email to parents telling them they were aware of the situation and said the student who made the threats was in custody.

The student posted at least five times on Instagram saying he wanted to murder people, and said he had a death list. Lierin Gorsky said she considered keeping her kids at home before she knew the student was arrested. Metro Police did not respond to inquiries regarding the death list, and the status of their investigation.

"I feel bad for this child who is acting out like this because obviously something is wrong and their parents have not dealt with it," Gorsky said.

Lierin Gorsky said she hopes the kid doesn't go to jail because that could make the situation worse. For her, the problem wasn't the student, it was the parents.

"I mean the student is on Instagram, what kid is on Instagram at 12 or 13 years old?" she questioned.

For her, as a mom, she said the hardest part was thinking about her kids all day at school and wondering if they were okay.

"Obviously all they'll be doing today is talking about it. I'm worried about the little kids and how much they will be talked to about it. It's just hard we've already had to have the convos about bad people and even sometimes what to do if you hear gunshots."

Pinecrest Academy did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed Tuesday that the student was arrested for making terrorist threats.

