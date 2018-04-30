Suspects arrested after man killed at party in North Las Vegas

A man has died after getting into an argument at a party in North Las Vegas late Sunday night.

According to North Las Vegas police, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. at a trailer park in the 2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive. The victim got into a fight with 19-year-old Fernando Corales, police said. When he shot the victim, Hugo Lopez, 27, came outside and also shot at the victim.

Corales and Lopez were booked for charges of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, respectively.

The Coroner's Office will release the identity, and cause and manner of death, pending notification of next of kin.

