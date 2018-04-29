Police: 4 injured after east Las Vegas Valley crash; 2 critical

Las Vegas police were investigating after a crash injured four people, two critically, Sunday morning.

Fire officials and officers responded about 6:16 a.m. to Pecos Road, south of Stewart Avenue in the east Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement, police said a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north, approaching Stewart, while a Ford Expedition was traveling south, as was a Nissan Frontier. As the Camaro approached a section of the road that curves, it rotated and entered the southbound lanes. The vehicle collided with the Ford, then the Nissan, police said.

The 21-year-old driver was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, as was a 22-year-old woman who was a passenger. The driver of the Frontier, a 57-year-old man, had moderate injuries, as did another passenger of the Camaro.

SERIOUS MVC: Pecos Rd @ Stewart Ave, 2 moderate injuries, 1 very critical, all going to Trauma unit, avoid this intersection. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/MQdFSDKKN0 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 29, 2018

