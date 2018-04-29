Police: 4 injured after east Las Vegas Valley crash; 2 critical - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: 4 injured after east Las Vegas Valley crash; 2 critical

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police were investigating after a crash injured four people, two critically, Sunday morning.

Fire officials and officers responded about 6:16 a.m. to Pecos Road, south of Stewart Avenue in the east Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement, police said a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north, approaching Stewart, while a Ford Expedition was traveling south, as was a Nissan Frontier. As the Camaro approached a section of the road that curves, it rotated and entered the southbound lanes. The vehicle collided with the Ford, then the Nissan, police said.

The 21-year-old driver was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, as was a 22-year-old woman who was a passenger. The driver of the Frontier, a 57-year-old man, had moderate injuries, as did another passenger of the Camaro.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.