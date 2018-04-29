Sierra Vista product Nick Kingham shines in MLB debut for Pirate - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sierra Vista product Nick Kingham shines in MLB debut for Pirates

Las Vegas native Nick Kingham was impressive in his big league debut Sunday for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The rookie pitcher was perfect through 6 2/3 innings before giving up a single in the Pirates' 5-0 win.

Kingham, who graduated from Sierra Vista High School, struck out nine and walked none.

It has been a long road for Kingham, the Pirates' fourth-round draft pick in 2010, according to mlb.com. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, and didn't return to the mound until July 2016.

