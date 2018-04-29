Steve Wynn claims defamation against Las Vegas hotel hairdresser

Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit for defamation against Jorgen Nielsen, who previously worked at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.

Nielsen is one of two people who went on the record with the Wall Street Journal accusing Steve Wynn in connection with sexual harassment while head of the Wynn Resorts empire.

“Defendant Nielsen acted with the unlawful purpose of smearing Mr. Wynn and creating workplace issues for Mr. Wynn at a time when he was embroiled in highly contentious and public litigation with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn,” according the lawsuit that was filed April 26 in Clark County District Court.

The lawsuit states Nielsen is the personal hair stylist for Elaine Wynn. Nielsen’s LinkedIn page says he was an artistic director at Wynn Las Vegas from 2004-12.

