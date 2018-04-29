Workers at Palms casino in Las Vegas vote to unionize

The Palms Casino Resort is seen in this image from May 10, 2016. (Source: FOX5)

Workers at the Palms casino have voted to unionize, according to the Culinary Union.

Eight-four percent of the more than 600 workers that voted approved joining the union; affecting more than 900 workers at the Palms.

The Palms is operated by Station Casinos.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 represent more than 57,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, according to the union.

