Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in east Las Vegas Valley

A crash is seen on April 28, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

A crash is seen on April 28, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

A bicyclist was in critical condition after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening.

Las Vegas police responded about 5:29 p.m. to Indios Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, near Boulder Highway. A vehicle and person on a bicycle collided and police said the bicyclist was transported with critical injuries.

The intersection was closed while police investigated. No other information was available.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.