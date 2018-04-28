Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in east Las Vegas Va - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A crash is seen on April 28, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) A crash is seen on April 28, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A bicyclist was in critical condition after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening.

Las Vegas police responded about 5:29 p.m. to Indios Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, near Boulder Highway. A vehicle and person on a bicycle collided and police said the bicyclist was transported with critical injuries. 

The intersection was closed while police investigated. No other information was available.

