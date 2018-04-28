Countercultural guru who founded Burning Man dead at 70

Burning Man participants watch a 40-foot wooden figure know as "The Man" burn on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, during the Burning Man festival. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)

The co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival has died. He was 70.

Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell says Larry Harvey died Saturday morning at a hospital in San Francisco. The cause was not immediately known but he had suffered a stroke on April 4.

Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986, later moving the annual event to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

As many as 70,000 people from around the world now flock to a dry lakebed 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Reno every August for what has become a weeklong celebration.

During that week people are encouraged to build a community and pursue whatever interests them, while respecting one another.

At the celebration's conclusion a towering wooden effigy is burned to the ground.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.