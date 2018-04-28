'Gaming area' robbed in east Las Vegas, suspect at large

A "strong-armed" robbery occurred in the 3000 block of East Flamingo Road, near McLeod Drive, inside what police called a gaming area Friday afternoon.

In a statement released by Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the suspect approached the victim and forced his way into the register, grabbing an unknown amount of money.

The robbery occurred at 2:59 p.m.

According to Metro, the suspect was described as a 6’ tall man, about 40 years old and bald. He has tattoos on his right forearm with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with a yellow stripe, gray pants and white and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. For anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

