Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Searchlight

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers said they are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Searchlight Saturday morning. 

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:27 a.m. on U.S. 95 in Searchlight. 

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, a man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition. 

Buratczuk said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. 

Road closures are in place, Buratczuk said. 

An investigation on the crash is ongoing. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

