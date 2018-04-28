Las Vegas surgical group settles $1.5 million for potential false procedures

The Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of Nevada, Inc. (CTS) have agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve accusations for potential liability under the civil False Claims Act.

According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, the settlement claims that from Jan. 1, 2006 to May 31, 2011, CTS violated the False Claims Act by billing government healthcare programs, such as Medicare and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, for surgical procedures that were never provided.

Highly expensive evaluations and management services were also billed, compared to services that were actually given to patients, according to the district attorney’s office.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, the Office of the Inspector General and the FBI.

“It is important to maintain the integrity of federal healthcare programs,” said U.S. Attorney Elieson for the District of Nevada. “Medical providers who misuse these programs negatively impact patients and taxpayers.”

The district attorney’s office mentioned in a press release that the claims resolved by the settlement are considered allegations only, and determination of liability hasn’t been proven.

