Teen killed, 19-year-old injured in Las Vegas shooting

A teenage girl was killed and a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday evening, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the shooting near Ann Road and U.S. 95 before 10 p.m.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said they believe a group of people were at a McDonald's in the area earlier in the evening. They left the McDonald's and were walking across the street to Dramatic Road when they made contact with another group in a vehicle. Someone from the vehicle fired several rounds and struck both victims.

Police believe one victim tried to run for help. Police noted the shooting scene is spread out on Dramatic Road by several hundred yards. The scene where the shooting occurred was about 300 yards away from where the victim's body was found.

The 19-year-old male was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

