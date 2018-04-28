Valley accuser reacts to Bill Cosby's conviction

Lise-Lotte Lublin was in her classroom at Walter Johnson Middle School in northwest Las Vegas when she got a call from her husband, telling her a jury in Pennsylvania found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. (FOX5)

Lise-Lotte Lublin was in her classroom at Walter Johnson Middle School in northwest Las Vegas when she got a call from her husband, telling her a jury in Pennsylvania found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

"I got the phone call from him, and he said 'it's guilty, it's guilty,' and my first response is, 'are you kidding me?" Lublin explained. "I just started shaking, my stomach was turning in knots. You're elated, excited, scared."

Lublin experienced that mix of emotions, because she is one of the many women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault.

Lublin was a model in Las Vegas in 1989 when he agency called her, asking if she wanted to meet Cosby.

"[They] said, 'Bill Cosby wants to meet you,' and I said, 'Great! That's awesome!" Lublin recalled.

The then-23-year-old met with Cosby twice, and he offered to give her acting lessons. The second time he asked that she meet him in his suite at the Las Vegas Hilton, which is now the Westgate.

"He walked over to the bar and fixed a shot of liquid. Brown liquid," Lublin recalled, saying Cosby wanted to do a improvisation exercise. "He brought it to me and said, 'have this drink, it will help to relax you.' And I had told him 'I don't drink,' and he said, 'this is just a little bit.'"

"I took the drink and he went back to the bar and made a second one," Lublin continued. "Within a few minutes, I remember starting to feel dizzy, I started getting woozy and I could hear him talking to me, explaining things, but I couldn't understand the words he was saying."

Lublin said one of the last things she remembers is Cosby touching her hair and putting his legs near her arms. She woke up the next day back at her home, and said she thought she had a bad reaction to alcohol, since she was not a frequent drinker.

It wasn't until 2014, 25 years after her encounter with Cosby, that she said she realized what happened.

Her husband, Benjamin Lublin, had seen an interview with another Cosby accuser, model Janice Dickinson. In the interview, Dickinson said Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her.

"When it started to sink in, I got so disgusted," Lublin said.

Lublin decided to go to the police, but officers told her there was nothing they could do. The statute of limitations for sexual assault was four years, meaning Cosby couldn't be charged.

"I was crushed. It felt like a ton of bricks fell onto my chest," Lublin recalled.

But Lublin was still able to get a day in court with Cosby. She was called as a witness in this case against the comedian and took the stand earlier this month.

"Walking into the courtroom and knowing he was in there, I had no intimidation," she said. "He had no more power, no control over me, no more power over me."

Lublin said Cosby's conviction is a win for her and other accusers, but her and her husband's work isn't done.

"We accomplished a goal, and now there's a new light at the end of the tunnel," she said with a smile.

Her and Benjamin were hoping to change the laws that kept her from bringing her own case against Cosby. During the 2019 legislative session, they are lobbying to extend the statute of limitations to bring civil charges for sexual assault from two years to 20 years.

"No one should ever ever have to suffer what we had to hear and say that there isn't anything you can do about it," Lublin said.

Lise and Benjamin Lublin helped push laws through the legislature in 2015 to extend the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault charges from four years to 20 years.

