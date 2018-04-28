Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

Police investigated a homicide near just east of the U.S. 95 at Ann Road Friday night, according to Metro Police. (Photo: FastCam)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police investigated a homicide near just east of the U.S. 95 at Ann Road Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Several streets in the area were blocked off as officers investigated the scene.

Police did not say what lead up to the homicide, nor whether any suspects were identified or in custody.

