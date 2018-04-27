UNLV hate crime suspect found incompetent, moved to mental health facility

A man accused of a hate crime, beating a student in the UNLV Student Union, was ruled incompetent to proceed in his court case, according to court records.

Gino Flinn, 26, was found incapable "of understanding the charges against him and is unable to assist counsel in his defense," district court records showed Friday.

Flinn was placed into "the custody of the Administrator of the Division of Mental Health Development Services for the Department of Human Resources for detention and treatment at a secure facility operated by that Division." Once competency has been established, Flinn will be returned to this court for findings and referred back to the originating department for further court proceedings, according to Nevada state law.

The incident was classified as a hate crime because of Flinn's use of homophobic slurs directed at the student while the crime was committed.

He is charged with battery by strangulation by bias or hatred, battery with the use of deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred towards the victim and attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon: all felonies.

Flinn, according to UNLV police, was a homeless man known both to the victim and Police Services.

He had fled the building after fellow students intervened. He was arrested by Metro Police a few days later.

