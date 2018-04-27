Driver identified, arrested after woman is killed in Friday cras - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver identified, arrested after woman is killed in Friday crash

Written by Joe Nelson
and Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A woman died in a crash on the U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said the woman driving a Toyota Camry was rear-ended by a man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on the U.S. 95 southbound at a high speed, north of the Ann Road overpass.

The woman, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer had to be mechanically extricated from the car and was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injures, NHP said.

Nevada Highway Patrol said on Sunday the driver of the Trailblazer was arrested and booked for reckless driving resulting in death, driving on a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt. He was identified as 32-year-old Eric Brzoza. 

The crash was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday and the roadway was closed during the investigation.

