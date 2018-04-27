Lake Mead officials search for missing man

Nicholas “Mikey” Michaelson, 30, was reported missing Thursday by Lake Mead National Recreational Area authorities.

Michaelson was last seen at the Family Dollar Store in Dolan Springs, AZ on Wednesday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office reported Michaelson may be missing around the Pearce Ferry area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Rangers located Michaelson’s vehicle on an access road near South Cove.

Michaelson is described as a 6’ 1” white male, with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 150 pounds, according to officials.

Authorities continued to conduct ground and air searches Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at 702-293-8998.

