Gov. Sandoval appoints new member to Nevada Gaming Commission

Governor Brian Sandoval appointed Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Nevada Gaming Commission Friday.

According to a statement released from the governor’s office, her tenure was scheduled to become effective Saturday, April 28, 2018.

“Sandra has done exemplary work on the Athletic Commission and with her legal experience and expertise, I am confident she will be a strong voice on the Gaming Commission,” Gov. Sandoval said. “I am pleased to appoint Sandra to this position and I thank her for her continued service to our state.”

A Las Vegas native, Morgan recently served as the City Attorney for the City of North Las Vegas. Prior to her public service with the City, she served as Litigation Attorney for MGM Mirage.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be selected to serve on a Commission that has helped shape Nevada’s history,” Morgan said. "I hope to continue the legacy of ensuring that our great state remains the leader in gaming policy.”

