Golden Knights forward Bellemare's status unknown for Game 2 vs Sharks

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was not on the ice for practice Friday morning after taking a cross-check to the head during the third period of Game 1. (Photo: Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Golden Knights escaped Game 1 unblemished on the scoreboard, but they did not come away unscathed on the injury report. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was not on the ice for practice Friday morning after taking a cross-check to the head during the third period of Game 1. He did finish out the game Thursday night, but his status for Game 2 was unknown Friday.

"He's getting evaluated by our doctors and medical staff, he went there the same time we started practice," Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended for Game 2 because of the cross-check.

"That's stuff that doesn't belong in hockey,” Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “But I think in the third period, the referee did a really good job to call everything and even against us, I think they did a good thing for that."

What could have been an all-out bench brawl in the third for this cross-check on Bellemare, did not happen. The teams said they will always defend their own, but also understand the importance of discipline in the postseason.

"It's one of the things that's very important in the playoffs,” Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “No matter how many times you hear a ref say 'We're not looking for the first one, we're looking for the second one,' those are the easy ones to call and if we make sure we continue to be composed in those situations, that's going to be really important for us to get the power plays and get the momentum on our side."

"We play hard on everyone, we've got a competitive team, we're just going to go out and play hard on every player and situation," Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill said.

With Bellemare's status still in the air, guys like Oscar Lindberg, who has yet to play this postseason, have stayed at the ready.

"All the guys not playing, we're trying to play competitive, we're doing extra on the ice, playing mini games, stuff like that, try and help each other out," the Golden Knights forward Lindberg said.

Whoever does take the ice for Vegas Saturday night, understands they won't see the same Sharks squad they did in Game 1.

"It will be a 100 percent turnaround,” Gallant said. “They're a good hockey team and they're going to play a good solid hockey game and we're going to work hard, compete hard, get back to their game."

"Today's a new day,” Marchessault said Friday. “Obviously we should feel good about ourselves and play with confidence, but we definitely need to have a good game (Saturday)."

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare NOT on the ice for the Golden Knights this morning. Bellemare took a cross-check to the head from Evander Kane during the 3rd period of game 1 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/seeRJQwjpD — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.