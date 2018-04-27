SWAT respond to domestic incident in east Las Vegas, homes evacuated

Police cars on Linn Lane in response to a domestic incident. April 27, 2018 (Photo: Meli Rodea/Facebook)

Las Vegas Metro police SWAT officers responded to a domestic disturbance in a residential neighborhood on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:27 a.m. at a home on Linn Lane between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in east Las Vegas.

Police said a woman came out of the house asking for help before going back into the home. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the woman, but no one responded.

The standoff ended Friday afternoon. Police took a man into custody at 1:51 p.m., along with a female with visible injuries and another person.

Neighboring homes were evacuated during the incident.

Linn Lane was closed from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue.

No further details were immediately released.

