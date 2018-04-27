Another woman has accused casino mogul Steve Wynn of sexual harassment.

Steve Wynn and his former wife, Elaine have resolved remaining claims that Steve breached their stockholders agreement.

Elaine Wynn (left) and Steve Wynn (Right) are shown in undated images. (File)

A day after Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts sent a letter asking for changes to restore the company's reputation, the company announced it appointed three new "independent directors."

Elaine Wynn took the stand on Wednesday morning to testify against her ex-husband, Steve Wynn.

Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino

Casino mogul Steve Wynn holds a cane as he rests against a site model during a news conference regarding his proposed $1.7 billion casino complex, tentatively named "Wynn Boston Harbor", in Medford, Mass., Tuesday, March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Wynn Resorts is renaming a casino set to open next year just outside Boston to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

New CEO Matthew Maddox on Friday announced plans to change the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. That's a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his shares following allegations he denies.

Maddox addressed Massachusetts gambling regulators on the company's request to remove Wynn's name from its casino license. Regulators say the change doesn't require state approval.

Maddox also outlined steps the company has taken to change its culture, including appointing three women to the board.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

