Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino

Posted: Updated:
Casino mogul Steve Wynn holds a cane as he rests against a site model during a news conference regarding his proposed $1.7 billion casino complex, tentatively named "Wynn Boston Harbor", in Medford, Mass., Tuesday, March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Casino mogul Steve Wynn holds a cane as he rests against a site model during a news conference regarding his proposed $1.7 billion casino complex, tentatively named "Wynn Boston Harbor", in Medford, Mass., Tuesday, March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON, MA (AP) -

Wynn Resorts is renaming a casino set to open next year just outside Boston to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

New CEO Matthew Maddox on Friday announced plans to change the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. That's a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his shares following allegations he denies.

Maddox addressed Massachusetts gambling regulators on the company's request to remove Wynn's name from its casino license.  Regulators say the change doesn't require state approval.

Maddox also outlined steps the company has taken to change its culture, including appointing three women to the board.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.