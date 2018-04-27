CCSD special education teacher arrested for theft of school property

A CCSD special education teacher was arrested Wednesday for stealing iPads from school and selling them at nearby pawn shops, police said.

Amanda Mirkovich is a special education teacher at Myrtle Tate Elementary School.

Clark County School District police arrested Mirkovich for burglary, possession of stolen property, grand larceny, and obtaining money under false pretenses.

CCSD police found out what was going on when they ran a routine check of pawn databases in Clark County.

That’s when they got a hit on two iPads, missing from Tate Elementary. Police were able to link them to Mirkovich and her friend Robert Oseguera. He pawned one of the stolen iPads for $399, according to police. Oseguera was charged with possession for stolen property.

He originally told police that he didn’t know the iPads had been stolen and claimed he bought them on Craigslist, according to the arrest report.

Mirkovich was hired by the school district in 2013, police said.

“It’s just not right,” parent Alejandra Fogg said. “There's so many other ways to go about than stealing.”

Parents said they were upset to hear a teacher was accused of stealing from students.

“[She’s] not a very liked teacher right now,” Fogg said.

Her friend Robert Oseguera admitted to police he helped her erase the data, so that the pair could sell them to Cash America Super Pawn.

“She’s taking away from our kids,” Fogg said. “That's property used to educate our kids.”

Parents said the school sent them an automated message about Mirkovich’s arrest.

“I’m shocked,” parent Jeree DeJarnette said. “Now I feel like I want to put my kids in a different zip code.”

They called this unfair and unprofessional.

“That right there - that's spoiling everything,” DeJarnette said. “That's making this whole school look bad.”

“If it's not assault, it's them violating their rights as children,” Fogg said. “Now it's stealing. And it's like no wonder a lot of people want to home school their kids.”

When police interviewed Mirkovich she denied the claims, saying she would never steal from the school.

Parents weren’t buying it.

“She is out of line and I hope they do fire her,” DeJarnette said.

Parents said they're turning this into a teaching moment for their kids.

“As a parent, how do I go about explaining this to an eight-year-old, what happened?” Fogg said. “I don't want him to feel like okay, so she steals - is it okay if I steal? Because that's not right.”

Mirkovich is no stranger to Super Pawn. A store employee showed Mirkovich’s transactions in 2018.

Along with the iPad, flagged by police, she also sold several watches, a GoPro camera and a wedding ring set. The pawn store employee added they do not know if things are stolen, unless a police report is filed.

CCSD said its iPads are etched with ‘Property of Clark County School District.’

According to the police report, Oseguera sold five more iPads to pawn shops. Police were still investigating if those belong to CCSD.

CCSD police said Mirkovich will be ‘assigned to home’ once she is released.

Special education teacher Amanda Mirkovich sold an iPad to the pawn shop. Police say it belongs to CCSD. We’ll show you what else she sold @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/SiET55hc7A — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) April 28, 2018

