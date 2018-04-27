The Animal Foundation offers free adoptions - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Animal Foundation offers free adoptions

Posted: Updated:
The Animal Foundation said it is offering free pet adoptions over the weekend. (File) The Animal Foundation said it is offering free pet adoptions over the weekend. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Animal Foundation is offering free cat and dog adoptions Friday and Saturday as part of a new initiative called Maddie's Pet Project. 

Anyone interested in adopting a new pet can either go to the shelter on 655 North Mojave Road, near Bonanza Road or visit the PetSmart Adoption Center in Henderson on 286 West Lake Mead Parkway, near Water Street, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. to see the animals. 

The free adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 will apply to those living in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

The Maddie's Pet Project promotion is one of the life-saving efforts implemented as part of Mission: Possible 2020, the shelter's commitment to save all healthy and treatable animals in its care by 2020. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.