The Animal Foundation offers free adoptions

The Animal Foundation said it is offering free pet adoptions over the weekend. (File)

The Animal Foundation is offering free cat and dog adoptions Friday and Saturday as part of a new initiative called Maddie's Pet Project.

Anyone interested in adopting a new pet can either go to the shelter on 655 North Mojave Road, near Bonanza Road or visit the PetSmart Adoption Center in Henderson on 286 West Lake Mead Parkway, near Water Street, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. to see the animals.

The free adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 will apply to those living in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

The Maddie's Pet Project promotion is one of the life-saving efforts implemented as part of Mission: Possible 2020, the shelter's commitment to save all healthy and treatable animals in its care by 2020.

