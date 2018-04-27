Las Vegas police searching for shooting suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Jontue Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and back. He was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described by police as a black male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing shorts.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately released.

