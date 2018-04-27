Chemistry, magic and creepy crawlers part of CSN's Science and Tech Expo

The College of Southern Nevada is hosting a science and tech expo. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

If you’re looking for a way to geek out on simulations, planetarium shows and gross, cool dead stuff the College of Southern Nevada is your place.

The school is holding its 15th annual Science and Technology Expo Friday.

An estimated 2,000 Clark County School District students will attend from schools across the valley. The public is also invited to this free, fun event.

The expo promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM programs that help prepare students for careers in these exciting and complicated fields.

CSN and many community partners from industry and academia offer this opportunity to spark students’ interest in scientific and technological professions. These children are part of the generation that could discover breakthrough medical treatments, launch the next world-changing tech companies, or even change the way we live our daily lives.

Exhibits and demonstrations include:

Aviation simulator demo

Chemistry magic show

Apprenticeship exhibits

Planetarium shows

Creepy crawlers

Gross, cool dead stuff

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.